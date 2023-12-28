Zimbabwe: Schools to Open On January 9

27 December 2023
The Herald (Harare)
By Rumbidzayi Zinyuke

Schools will open for the first term on January 9 with Form One learners expected to travel to their respective boarding schools on January 7 for orientation.

Addressing a press conference today, Primary and Secondary Education Minister Torerai Moyo said there had been confusing messages indicating that schools would open on January 2 but this was not so.

"We have observed that there has been confusion surrounding the date when schools are opening. People have said schools are opening on the January 2, 2024, but the correct position is that schools are opening on the January 9. It gives parents adequate time to prepare for schools' opening.

"We want to advise Form One students who have enrolled in boarding schools that they are likely to go to their schools on Sunday January 7 so that they have time to go through orientation and induction at their respective schools," he said.

