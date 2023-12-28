Kenya: Wetangula Urges Parents to Be Watchful of Daughters to Stem High Cases of Teenage Pregnancies

27 December 2023
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Ken Muthomi

Nairobi — National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetangula has urged parents, in Bungoma Kilifi and Busia to be more watchful as they raise their female children to stem the high cases of teenage pregnancies in those areas.

Speaking at the Sikusi Catholic Church, he pointed out that it is the duty of a parent to guide, educate, and safeguard his/her female child so that they are not exposed to activities that may lead to early teenage pregnancies.

"I emphasized on the role of parents and urged for their proactive involvement in educating, guiding, and safeguarding the girl child. Let parents be vigilant in preventing the surge of teenage pregnancies in our county," he stated on X formerly known as Twitter.

The speaker alerted that the inclining rate of of teenage pregnancies in these three counties is alarming and parents should be among the first to be on the high alert.

"The alarming surge in teenage pregnancies within Bungoma, Kilifi, and Busia is concerning," he said.

