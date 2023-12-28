Africa: Who Is Clare Akamanzi, the New NBA Africa Chief Executive?

Clare Akamanzi, an international trade and investment lawyer who has been a key player in Rwanda's business ecosystem and promoting the tourism and innovation sectors, was on December 27, appointed as the Chief Executive Officer of NBA Africa.

ALSO READ: Rwanda's Akamanzi appointed NBA Africa CEO

For close to 20 years, the mother of two held key leadership roles in the country.

She is most known for her role at Rwanda Development Board (RDB) where she was CEO between 2017 and September 2023, Akamanzi played a crucial role in positioning RDB as a leading economic development board, investment, and tourism agency.

ALSO READ: Clare Akamanzi appointed board member of WHO Foundation

Her leadership witnessed significant business reforms, which saw Rwanda's global rankings in World Bank's Doing Business, and launching innovative campaigns like "Visit Rwanda," which championed strategic partnerships with global sports organisations, including Arsenal, PSG, NBA, Bayern Munich, and others.

Beyond her role in economic development, Akamanzi also contributed to high-level discussions and panels, engaging with leaders from both the public and private sectors across Africa.

She notably coordinated the Secretariat for the African Union Reform team, working closely with President Paul Kagame to enhance the continental body.

Akamanzi's extensive resume includes serving on advisory boards for organizations such as the WHO Foundation and Africa Nenda, as well as chairing ATL--a holding company overseeing RwandAir, Akagera Aviation, and Kigali International Airport.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Rwanda Africa Sport By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

She has over the years earned awards such as Young Global Leader by the World Economic Forum, Forbes' acknowledgment as one of Africa's Top 20 Young Powerful Women in 2013 and Top 50 Women in 2020, and being named among the Top 25 Women in Africa by Jeune Afrique, among others.

ALSO READ: Clare Akamanzi appointed on board of Global Innovation Index

She also received the prestigious 2022 Grand Prix by the Choiseul Institute, a testament to her exceptional contributions to leadership and development.

Akamanzi holds an Honorary Doctor of Laws from Concordia University, Canada, a Master of Public Administration from Harvard Kennedy School, an LLM in International Trade and Investment from the University of Pretoria, South Africa, and an LLB (Hons) from Makerere University, Uganda.