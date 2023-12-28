Congo-Kinshasa: Opposition Parties Demand Fresh Vote in DRC After Poll Chaos

Opposition parties in the Democratic Republic of Congo on Monday called for a fresh poll as election chiefs continued to publish results of last week's vote for a new president.

Massive delays and bureaucratic chaos marred Wednesday's elections to choose the head of state, lawmakers for national and provincial assemblies as well as local councillors.

Some polling stations stayed open until Sunday - notably in the territory of Lubero in North Kivu - while others were unable to operate at all as election officials struggled to transport voting materials to the venues.

Congo's election commission - CENI - has acknowledged there were delays that meant some polling stations failed to open but denied the credibility of the election was compromised by extending some voting.

Full provisional election results are expected by 31 December, with daily updates released from Saturday.

Around 44 million people in the nation of 100 million were registered to vote, with more than 100,000 candidates vying for various positions.

President Felix Tshisekedi, 60, ran for re-election against 18 opposition candidates.

Many of them have denounced the way the election was conducted. Some accuse the authorities of massive electoral fraud.

Call for cancellation and protests

A group of opposition candidates had called for a rerun of the election as early as Wednesday.

They wrote to the governor of the capital Kinshasa to say they will hold a joint protest next week.

Five presidential candidates plan to hold the demonstration in the capital on 27 December, according to a letter that was dated 22 December and shared on social media by a representative of candidate Martin Fayulu.

Martin Fayulu, Dénis Mukwege et d'autres candidats présidents informent le gouverneur de la ville pour une grande manifestation publique prévue ce mercredi 27 décembre 2023 à Kinshasa. pic.twitter.com/ZtcRujmEUz-- Coalition Lamuka (@coalitionlamuka) December 23, 2023

Fayulu told RFI that he is determined to obtain the organisation of new elections.

"We are not waiting for the results," he said. "Fraud corrupts everything. There are polling stations, above all, we know that I am the strongest, which have not opened.

In Masimanimba, in the Kwilu provinces, they did not organise the elections."

Moise Katumbi, one of the main opposition candidates, added his voice to calls for the 20 December vote to be annulled because of what he denounced as massive fraud, a statement from his campaign said on Saturday.

Katumbi added in the statement that the head of Congo's national election commission should resign because the commission had participated in a planned electoral fraud.

"In this face of this unacceptable situation, we are calling for the immediate annulment of this chaotic election tainted by massive fraud," the statement said.

Plea for restraint

The Archbishop of Kinshasa urged restraint in his Christmas Mass on Sunday evening, following what he described as the gigantic organised disorder of last week's general election.

"With enthusiasm, with determination, many of us came out to democratically express our preferences," Cardinal Fridolin Ambongo told the congregation.

"But alas, what should have been a great celebration of democratic values quickly turned into frustration for many," he added.

In a sign of growing concern over the aftermath of the election, western embassies in the capital also called for calm on Saturday.

Thirteen embassies in Kinshasa, including those of Germany and France, released a joint statement.

"As the vote counting continues, we urge all stakeholders, especially political actors, candidates and their supporters, to exercise restraint, allow the process to unfold, and raise their concerns peacefully," they said.

The president's camp claims the opponents have been preparing the protest and not the elections, according to the government spokesperson Patrick Muyaya.

"We remain calm even if there were indeed logistical difficulties. I think everyone should keep their cool because at the end of the day there will be a winner which will be the Democratic Republic of Congo," he said.

