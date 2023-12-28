Kenya: KeNHA Announces Temporary Closure of Sothern Bypass From December 27

27 December 2023
Capital FM (Nairobi)

Nairobi — The Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA) has announced the temporary closure of the Nairobi Southern Bypass from Wednesday to January 23.

According to the authority, "This is to allow for construction works for installation of Virtual Weighbridge along the section."

In a statement, the body stated that this will affect both bounds between Lang'ata interchange and Ngong interchange.

To minimise traffic disruption along the area, KeNHA said the closure will involve one lane of each carriageway at a time.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.