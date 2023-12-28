Kenya: KeNHA Announces Temporary Closure of Sothern Bypass From December 27

Nairobi — The Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA) has announced the temporary closure of the Nairobi Southern Bypass from Wednesday to January 23.

According to the authority, "This is to allow for construction works for installation of Virtual Weighbridge along the section."

In a statement, the body stated that this will affect both bounds between Lang'ata interchange and Ngong interchange.

To minimise traffic disruption along the area, KeNHA said the closure will involve one lane of each carriageway at a time.