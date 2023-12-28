Kenya: Kindiki Says Govt to Provide Adequate Security in Schools Abandoned, Destroyed in Bandit Attacks

27 December 2023
Capital FM (Nairobi)

Nairobi — Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki has assured that the government will provide adequate security to ensure learning resumes in nine rehabilitated schools in West Pokot that had been abandoned or destroyed in bandit attacks.

In a statement, the interior CS indicated that repair works are currently ongoing in the institutions of learning.

"The progressive pacification of spaces where marauding gangs of armed bandits had terrorised Kenyans in the North Rift Valley Region for long gives way to rehabilitation of schools and other social amenities abandoned or destroyed by bandit attacks," he stated.

He stated that the schools being rehabilitated include Cheptulel Boys Secondary School, Chesegon, Cheptulel, Sapulmoi, Lonyangalem, Kour, Songok and Karon Primary Schools and Kisaa ECD School.

"Gratifying to inspect ongoing works, to join workmen on the job and to share lunch with them and the officers serving in the 'Operation Maliza Uhalifu," he stated.

