Tanzania/Egypt: Afcon 2023 - Tanzania National Team to Camp in Zanzibar, Egypt

28 December 2023
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Benjamin Ben

Tanzania's national team, Taifa Stars will pitch a three-day camp at the New Amaan Sports Complex in Zanzibar before heading to Egypt for further drills ahead of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) finals.

This has been confirmed on Wednesday evening by Zanzibar President and Chairman of the Revolutionary Hussein Ali Mwinyi at the grand re-opening ceremony of the renovated venue.

"Before I finish my speech, let me concede the plea that has been made for the national team to conduct a brief camp here, the team is welcome.

"If possible, they (Taifa Stars) should play a friendly game with one of our own teams here in order to be in good shape before flying for the AFCON contest," Mwinyi says.

He adds: "This is just the beginning, we intend to continue building sports infrastructures in many parts of the country and soon, the project to construct sports centers in all districts will be launched.

"By 2027, if God keeps us alive, we will have a brand new stadium similar to that of Old Trafford."

Again, the head of state indicated that from today, the venue will be known as New Amaan Sports Complex and not Amaan Stadium as previously known.

Among others, the complex has an indoor stadium capable to host various sporting disciplines like volleyball, netball and many more.

Read the original article on Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.