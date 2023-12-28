Angola: Rain Kills Seven People and Displaces 401 Families

27 December 2023
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luena — Seven people died and 401 families were displaced in the province of Moxico, as a result of the heavy rains that affected all municipalities in the region, according to data from the Civil Protection and Fire Services (SPCB).

According to a note from SPCB to which ANGOP had access on Wednesday, the municipalities of Bundas, Luau and Moxico were the most affected by the rains, accompanied by strong winds, and most of the deaths were caused by electrical discharge.

The rains destroyed 148 homes, while 240 were damaged, including a school and an equal number of churches were affected, respectively, in addition to a police station, with more than two thousand people affected.

In the city of Luena, the rains caused the opening of new ravines, mainly in the neighborhoods of Vila Luso and Santa Rosa.

Speaking to the press, the deputy municipal administrator for the technical area, Aquilo Calala, said that a multisectoral commission has been created that is assessing the damage caused by the rains in the region.

The neighborhoods of Vila Luso, Mandembwe, Santa Rosa, Kuenha and Alto Luena are the most dangerous, according to Aquilo Calala.

The province of Moxico is composed of ten municipalities and it is inhabited by 994,53 people, of which 506,837 are women, according to the recent information from the National Institute of Statistics (INE). TC/YD/DOJ

