Angola: General Hospital of Cacuaco Construction Work Executed At 83 Percent

27 December 2023
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Cacuaco — The construction works at the General Hospital of Cacuaco, province of Luanda, which began in 2021, are at a level of physical and financial execution of 83.1 percent and its opening is expected to take place in the first quarter of 2024.

The guarantee was given by the work inspection coordinator, Fernando Gomes, in statements to ANGOP, after an inspection visit to the works, carried out on Wednesday, by the Minister of Health, Silvia Lutucuta.

Fernando Gomes said that despite the rain, which has hampered its progress on the outside, the work is at a considerable level of physical execution.

The hospital has a main building, consisting of the blocks that correspond to the emergency, logistics and laboratory areas, as well as block B with two floors, for outpatient consultations, blocks C, with two floors for hemodialysis and rehabilitation, D, which will house the Hematology laboratory, and five peripheral buildings for Oncology, cafeteria, support for the technical area, morgue and laundry.

During the visit, Minister Silvia Lutucuta confirmed the progress of the works and said they are at an "accelerated pace", since the inauguration is still expected at the end of the first quarter of 2024.

Started in November 2021 and with an initial execution period of 36 months, the HGC will cost the Angolan State 139 million and 216 thousand euros.

With this infrastructure, located in the Urban District of Sequele, the number of health units in the district will be increased to 21, including six medical centers, 13 health posts and one municipal hospital.

the municipality is composed of the Urban Districts of Cacuaco, Kicolo, Mulenvos de Baixo and Sequele, as well as the Commune of Funda. COF/SEC/ART/DOJ

