Kenya: Police Arrest 7 Suspects Linked to Multi-Billion Shilling Gold Scam

28 December 2023
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Laban Wanambisi

Nairobi — Seven suspects in a Sh2.85 billion gold syndicate in Kileleshwa have been arrested.

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations says the suspects allegedly posed as businessmen with the ability to supply up to 500 Kilogrammes of gold to two Malaysian nationals.

"The suspects allegedly transacted with them 500Kg of Gold at USD 19 million equivalent to Sh2.85 billion. In the deal, the complainants had already sent USD 6,350 to members of the gang based in Cameroon who referred the two to their Kenyan accomplices," the DCI said in a statement.

The detectives from the DCI Investigations Support Unit closely followed the suspects as they picked the two foreigners from a Nairobi hotel and drove to a private house along Mageta Road before the main gate was shut locking out the Malaysians.

The Amin Mohammed-led agency further stated that the scammers used a company to contact the complainants as from October 19, 2023, through a social media platform.

"As the sleuths stealthily entered the compound, some suspects jumped over the fence at the back side of the compound, leading to a chase that saw 7 of them arrested including two escapees," said the DCI.

Several exhibits were also recovered including metallic boxes, 84 gold-coated metallic bars, smelting tools, computers, documents & stamps for Ace Point International Limited, assorted G4S uniforms, and 5 motor vehicles.

