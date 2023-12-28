Rwanda: Five Foreign-Based Rwandan Players Who Could Change Clubs in January

The first transfer window of 2024 officially opens on January 1 as clubs look to beef up their squads for the second half of the season.

A host of Rwandan players plying their trade are likely to switch to new teams this coming transfer window as they look to open a fresh chapter in their respective careers.

Times Sport takes a look at five Rwandan players abroad who are likely to make moves in January.

Ange Mutsinzi

The Rwanda international has 18 months left on his FK Jerv contract but he is expected to move after the team was relegated from the Norwegian second tier league.

Mutsinzi, who captained Jerv a host of times in the 2023 season, made 30 league appearances scoring twice and providing two assists.

He is not short of suitors as he could either sign for another club in the Tippeligaen or move to a top tier side, known as Eliteserien.

Patrick Mutsinzi

Mutsinzi's next destination is likely to be Bulgaria, Brazil or Saudi Arabia. Times Sport can confirm that a host of clubs in these countries have shown interest in the 20-year-old striker.

The fast-rising centre forward featured for Al Wahda U21 in the second half of the 2022/23 season where he scored five goals. He also appeared on the bench of the senior teams a couple of times.

He is now a free agent after leaving the club on June 30, 2023.

Dylan Maes

Maes was in fine form for Slovenian second tier league team NK Tolmin in the first round of the league, playing 15 games and scoring once.

The towering central defender will move from the newly promoted side in the January transfer window. He told Times Sport a few weeks ago that he is in talks with some clubs in Bulgarie.

Yves Mitsindo

Mitsindo has been without a club this 2023/24 season. The energetic midfielder was touted as the next biggest thing in Belgian football after captaining their national U16 team but his career hasn't gone on well due to injuries.

Now 20, Mitsindo was released by KV Mechelen U21 on July 1, 2022 and he hasn't joined any team yet. Currently, he is being courted by some teams in the Belgian third tier with teams like Tienen in the fray.

Mitsindo has already switched his allegiance to Rwanda and is eligible to represent the country at U23 and senior national team level.

Glen Habimana

Habimana was released by Luxemburg Premier League side Victoria Rosport on June 30, 2023 after scoring twice in 15 games.

The 22-year-old striker, who has played for Lierse in Belgium and Furstenwalde in Germany, is likely to return to Belgium with some lower tier clubs expressing interest in him.

He has been capped four times by Rwanda at senior level since his debut on September 23, 2022 in a friendly game against Equatorial Guinea.