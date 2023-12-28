Mauritius: President Roopun Urges Mauritians to Embrace an Inclusive Mindset

The inclusion of Persons with Disabilities (PwDs) is not just a matter of laws, but also a state of mind. We should adopt the 'Mauritians as one big family' philosophy, accepting each others' differences and identifying the qualities of the person instead. Embracing such an inclusive spirit will foster a sense of belonging and unleash the potential of everyone, including the PwDs.

The above statement was made by the President of the Republic of Mauritius, Mr Prithvirajsing Roopun, today, as he attended a musical performance and lunch event for children with disabilities, jointly organised by the Office of the President and the Ministry of Social Integration, Social Security and National Solidarity, at the State House, in Reduit.

The Vice-President of the Republic of Mauritius, Mr Marie Eddy Cyril Boissézon, the Minister of Social Integration, Social Security and National Solidarity, Mrs Fazila Jeewa-Daureeawoo, the First Lady, Mrs Sayukta Roopun, and other personalities were also present at the event.

In his keynote address, President Roopun stressed on the role of education and empowerment as well as the need to bridge attitudinal barriers for more PwD inclusiveness. In the same vein, he dwelt on the support provided by the Government to ensure that no one is left behind. This, he underscored, necessitates the continuous collaboration of parents, the personnel of Ministries, non-governmental organisations, and the civil society. Such a collaborative approach aligns with the SDG 17 which advocates for partnership with diverse stakeholders, he observed.

As for Minister Jeewa-Daureeawoo, she indicated that the Government has discerned and investigated into a number of challenges encountered by PwDs to overcome them. Handicap can be explained by several factors, ranging from birth defects, illnesses to road and work accidents, hence, potentially affecting anyone, she pointed out. Therefore, PwDs should be given due respect in the society, she further added.

The Social Security Minister reaffirmed Government's commitment in addressing inequalities and in promoting the well-being of PwDs. She listed out a series of measures taken in this line, namely the increase in the Basic Invalid's Pension; waiving of the minimum 15 years of age eligibility criteria to avail from the pension; the provision of Disability Allowance to individuals incapacitated to a degree of 40% to 59%; and facilitating access to beaches such as Belle Mare and Mont Choisy. An individual having any body part amputated now benefit from the invalid pension, she highlighted.

Mrs Jeewa-Daureeawoo also recalled that amendments were made to the Special Education Needs Act 2018 and the Building Control Act 2022 to cater for the rights and needs of the PwDs. Speaking of assistive devices, she outlined the increase in cash grants for spectacles, wheelchairs and hearing aids to Rs 5 000, Rs 6 000 and Rs 10 000 per ear respectively.

Commending the comprehension, perseverance and effort of parents, the Minister reiterated the imperativeness of the support from the civil society and the private sector in striving for more just and equitable society.