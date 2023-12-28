Kenya: Wandayi Slams CBC System, Says Employment of Teachers on Contract Degrades It

Nairobi — Ugunja Member of Parliament Opiyo Wandayi, has slammed the competency-based curriculum (CBC) education system claiming that the government's criteria for employing teachers on contract has degraded it.

Speaking in Nyamira, the MP stated that has said that it is not possible to employ teachers on contract, without them having an assurance that they will be renewed.

"There is no way you can have people employed on minor contracts, without the guarantee of those contracts being renewed," he said.

The MP said that it is impossible to have other teachers being employed by the Teachers Service Commission(TSC) and others on contract yet both have been tasked with the same difficult responsibility of teaching CBC.

"We can't have two parallel systems, of one system where teachers are employed by the TSC, on permanent and pensionable terms, on the other hand, others who are employed on contract, and tasked with delicate responsibilities, of educating our CBC students," he said.

The MP has cautioned that this has led to Students in junior secondary schools going to schools that do not have enough teachers.

"Classes 7 and and 8, the so-called junior secondary school are going through schooling without teachers. Where on earth do you find the government employing teachers on contract," he said.