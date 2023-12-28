Tanzania: Climate Change Mitigation Project to Kick-Off in Tanga

Tanga — TANGA: AN ambitious two-million Euro, three-year climate change mitigation project to be executed in four Tanga Region districts by World Vision Tanzania (WVT), is set to begin in January next year.

According to Dr Joseph Mayala, WVT's Director of Communications and Government Public Engagement, this project would prioritise the active participation of young people in the fight against climate change.

Dr Mayala pointed out that the new effort, dubbed 'Acceleration of Reforestation for the Development of Households in Tanga,' demonstrates WVT's unshakable commitment to mitigating the effects of climate change in the region.

According to Dr Mayala, the new initiative's execution followed the completion of the 1.6bn/- SAUTI Youth (Sustainable Accountability Uniting Tanzanian and Irish Youth) project earlier this month.

World Vision Ireland, Youth Work Ireland Galway and World Vision Tanzania undertook the SAUTI Youth project in Handeni and Korogwe.

The districts of Pangani and Mkinga have been included in the new project.

Ms Shukurani Dickson, SAUTI Youth Project Coordinator, explained that the primary goal of the SAUTI-Youth programme was to increase young people's active participation in local government processes and climate policy.

"This was accomplished by facilitating the exchange of experiences among youth groups in both nations and boosting youth-led activism," she went on to say.

She said the successful implementation of the Sauti Youth Project has given the organisation the drive and confidence to continue with the project's efforts and achievements by launching another initiative.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Tanzania Climate By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

She expressed gratitude to the Tanga Regional and District Government officials for their exceptional cooperation, which has tremendously facilitated their job.

More than 100,000 trees have been planted and many communities where the initiative was carried out have achieved great strides in environmental protection and conservation.

According to the World Vision International Blog, the organisation believes that climate change is now one of the leading causes of poverty and hunger, with 45 million people worldwide facing famine. This number includes about 21 million youngsters.

It states that communities all around the world are reporting an increase in unreliable seasons, droughts and floods.

Everyone is affected by the climate issue, but girls and boys in the most vulnerable areas will bear the brunt of the consequences, although they are the least responsible for it.

It is estimated that over 1 billion children - nearly one in every two children - now live in countries that are very vulnerable to climate change and environmental risks, such as intense storms, droughts and floods.

Land degradation is predicted to harm 3.2 billion people, with approximately 160 million children living in areas of severe drought. Droughts will continue until climate change is addressed, according to the organisation.