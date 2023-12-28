Tanzania: Mtwara Donates Relief Items to Katesh Mudslide Victims

MTWARA: MTWARA Regional authorities in collaboration with development stakeholders have donated various relief items, including mattresses to the survivors of mudslides that hit Hanang District in Manyara Region.

The aid worth 25m/- was presented yesterday by the Regional Commissioner, Colonel Ahmed Abbas and later transported to Manyara Region where it will today be handed over to the victims.

Regional Administrative Secretary (RAS) Ms Bahati Geuzye alongside other regional officers will hand over the donations.

Speaking during a press briefing in his office, Col Abbas said the aid was part of the region's support to the mudslide victims.

"This is the region's support to the victims in Hanang but also to implement the directives made by the Prime Minister who is the chairperson of the National Disaster Committee to the regions to coordinate and donate relief materials to the victims in Hanang," he said.

The RC highly thanked stakeholders who donated the materials, calling for others to support the victims in Hanang.

He said through the donation coordinated by the region's disaster department, the region received mattresses and cement among other goods to help support the survivors.

The mudslide disaster occurred on December 3, this year, leaving over 70 people dead and more than 300 households displaced as mudslide swept through Katesh township in Hanang District in Manyara Region on Sunday following an overnight heavy rains.

The torrential rain is also reported to have caused a slice of Mount Hanang to collapse, with the raging mud covering homes and anything that stood in its way.