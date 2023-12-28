Kenya: Bright Brains At Work As National Chess Championships Enter Day Two

Nairobi — The battle to be crowned Kenya's top chess player continues on Thursday at the Charter Hall, Nairobi as 250 competitors pit their wits against each other in 22nd edition of the Kenya National Chess Championships.

The annual tournament, which began on Wednesday, will feature nine rounds to ascertain the winner of the men's and women's categories.

Last year's defending champions, Mehul Gohil and Joyce Nyaruai, will be hoping to go home all smiles for the second year of running although - going by yesterday's results - it will be anything but as easy as taking candy from a child.

Kenya Commercial Bank (KCB) Chess Club's Joseph Methu closed the day in the driver's seat courtesy of a 100 per cent score after three rounds, usurping top seed Kenneth Omollo of Equity Bank.

Omollo was the victim of one of the biggest upsets of the tournament thus far, losing to Nakuru Chess Club's Lenny Mataiga.

Meanwhile, Gohil - a three-time winner of this prestigious competition - was held Moses Andiwoh of Nakuru Chess Club.

The ladies' category was pretty much straightforward as top seed Sasha Mwongeli ended the day at the apex with maximum points.

As the competition continues, competitors will be hopeful of coming away from Charter Hall with more than just the top prize of a brand new Nissan Note.

KCB's Elizabeth Cassidy is one of those who admits playing in the national championships is working wonders for her mental fortitude.

"The tournament is tough but it's good...it helps a lot. The opponents are tough but I am learning a lot from the games. Chess is a game that inspires...it sharpens the brain and helps with your calculation. It helps with your mental state because it is a brain game," the 12-year-old said.

Apart from driving away with the Nissan Note, the competition also offers the chance to qualify for next year's World Olympiad in Budapest, Hungary.