South Africa: Environmental Champ of the Year Runners-Up - Kumi Naidoo and Clean Creatives

28 December 2023
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Daily Maverick Team

Activist Kumi Naidoo, the former secretary-general of Amnesty International and executive director of Greenpeace, understands that climate justice and social justice are interlinked.

Kumi Naidoo

Kumi Naidoo has been an activist since he was 15 years old, first fighting for liberation against the apartheid state - and he has not stopped campaigning for human rights since.

More recently, he has campaigned for climate justice. Formerly the secretary-general of Amnesty International and executive director of Greenpeace, he understands that climate justice and social justice are interlinked, and has been a prominent voice in the fight against fossil fuel investment - both from the private and public sector. He has also campaigned for the rights and protection of those people and countries that are most vulnerable to the effects of climate change.

Clean Creatives

Even with climate disasters all around us, greenwashing in the fossil fuel industry is still a thing - and it's being driven largely by advertising and public relations (PR) agencies.

Fighting this very niche battle is a global coalition of media agencies called Clean Creatives.

Clean Creatives' South African chapter has named and shamed 41 advertising and PR agencies that have current and historical contracts with coal, oil and gas companies. In Clean Creatives South Africa's 2023 report, The SA F-list 2023: Fuelling a Perfect Storm, published in October, the movement...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.