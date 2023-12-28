Angola to Host 2024 African Absolute Swimming Championships

Luanda — Angola will be the organiser of the 16th Absolute African Swimming and Open Water Championships, to be held from 30 April to 4 May 2024, at the Alvalade swimming pool and on Mussulo Island, in Luanda Province.

ANGOP had access to the information through the official website of the Angolan Swimming Federation, which is led by Joaquim Santos.

According to it, the decision for Angola to host this edition came out of a meeting of the Association of African Sports Confederations (AASC) on the eve of the World Championships held in Fukuoka, Japan in July this year.

Each competitor's points and showing will count towards direct qualification for the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris.

This is the highest point to be reached by national swimming on the continent, after having hosted Zonal IV twice, in 2015 and 2023.

Meanwhile Angola will be the ninth country to host this event, which began in 1974 in Cairo, Egypt which also hosted it in 1982 and 2002. Tunisia hosted the competition in 1997, 1990 and 2022, Kenya in 1998 and 2012, Morocco in 2004 and 2010, while South Africa hosted it in 2008 and 2016, Senegal in 2006, Algeria (2018) and Ghana (2021).

The 2020 African Championship, scheduled for South Africa, was cancelled due to Covid-19.

South Africa is the continent's winningest country with seven titles, winning the last edition in Tunis, Tunisia.