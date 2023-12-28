Angola: Viana General Hospital Construction At 90 Percent Conclusion

Zango — The works at the Viana Municipal Hospital, located in the urban district of Zango, in Luanda, are currently 90% physically completed, the minister of Health, Sílvia Lutucuta, disclosed this Wednesday.

Silvia Lutucuta visited the works at the Cacuaco and Viana general hospitals to get updated on the Works.

Speaking to the press, the minister made it known that there had been significant progress in the work since the last visit made by the President of the Republic, João Lourenço, to the Zango hospital.

At the moment, she explained, the contractor is engaged in exterior arrangements, installation of technical gutters, wall cladding, among other actions.

According to her, the work will be completed by the end of February 2024, when the necessary tests for a hospital unit of this caliber will begin.

When completed, she said, the hospital unit will have capacity for 356 beds, including 34 cots.

Valued at €125.500.000, the health unit will be able to employ 1,200 employees, including doctors, nurses, imaging and lab technicians.

The emergency service will have obstetrics and gynecology, paediatrics, orthopaedics and general medicine sectors.

In external consultations, there will be general medicine, cardiology, neurology, ENT, ophthalmology, orthopedics/traumatology, gynaecology/obstetrics, stomatology, urology, general surgery, anesthesiology and oncology.

The aforementioned hospital will also have endoscopy services, laboratories, imaging, dialysis, rehabilitation and therapy sections.

According to the minister of Health, this health unit will receive, after its inauguration, the entire medical team and patients from Hospital Américo Boa Vida, in order to allow for an in-depth intervention in this second health unit.

Regarding the works at the Cacuaco General Hospital, Sílvia Lutucuta regretted the delay in its execution, which is at 83.1% execution. However, she assured that there is a certain work dynamic that will allow it to be delivered within the defined deadlines.

The minister guaranteed that this hospital will have an oncology service, with the aim of helping the care pressure that exists at the National Institute of Oncology.

She spoke of the intention to regionalize cancer care centers, to avoid long trips for medical and medication assistance. NGS/DP/OHA/CF/jmc