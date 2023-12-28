Angola: Coffee Exports Generate Over Usd 3 Million

Luanda — Angola yielded just over USD 3.5 million as a result of the export of 1,427 tons of commercial coffee (Robusta Ambriz and Amboim) made by licensed companies, in the 2022/2023 agricultural campaign, representing an increase of 37%, compared to the last harvest.

The fact was announced this Wednesday, in Luanda, by the minister of Agriculture and Forestry, António Francisco de Assis, during the end-of-year greeting ceremony, which served to take stock of the actions carried out in 2023 and present the prospects for the sector for 2024.

According to the official, the main export destinations for Angolan coffee were Portugal, Morocco, Spain and Germany.

In the aforementioned period, he said, 6,229 tons of coffee were harvested, of which 656 tons were cultivated by the business sector, registering a 19.7% variation compared to the previous year.

In addition to coffee exports, the minister also highlighted the sale of 18 thousand kilograms of cocoa beans abroad this year, an amount still lower than expected, but a milestone for the beginning of the revitalization of this crop.

Without specifying the amount raised from this export, António Francisco de Assis said that 40 thousand cocoa seedlings were produced and distributed, an action that led to the emergence of new areas for promoting this product.

He stated that, in addition to the province of Cabinda, which is traditional for cocoa cultivation, the production of this crop has spread to other provinces of the country, such as Zaire, Bengo, Uíge, Cuanza Norte and Cuanza Sul, a fact that opens up good prospects for increase in production over the next three years.

