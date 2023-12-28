Kenya: Orengo Urges President Ruto Not to Blame Deteriorating Kenyan Economy to What Is Happening in Other Countries

Nairobi — Siaya county Governor James Orengo has urged president William Ruto not to blame other countries and their happenings for the current economic state of Kenya.

Speaking in Siaya, the governor said that the recurrent behavior of the president blaming the war in Ukraine and Israel, does not offer a satisfying reason for the deteriorating state of the economy.

"Ruto all the time is telling us, that Kenya is not doing well, because of the world economy, because there is a war in Ukraine, and lately he has been saying there is war in the Middle East," Orengo said.

The Governor claims that the president's claims on the economic state of the country are not precise since other countries neighboring Kenya are progressively showing signs of development.

"If you compare with what is happening in our neighborhood, in the horn of Africa, we can determine whether Ruto is telling us the truth, or whether he is lying," he added.

The governor says that Kenya has lagged behind in economic development because the number of foreign investors coming to Africa have preferred to go to other countries rather than Kenya.

"If you look at the fastest growing economies in Africa, the 10 fastest growing economies in Africa, Kenya is not there but some of our neighbors are in that list," he said