Kenya: Wetangula Says Govt to Expand the Lwakhakha-Kandunyi Road Next Year

Nairobi — National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetangula says the government is set to expand the Lwakhakha-Kandunyi road by next year so that it may become a high-intensity road.

The speaker said this as he joined the Congregants at the St. Stephen's Sikusi catholic church in Bungoma.

He said that the road would help ease the trailer traffic that is experienced on the western border.

"Next year, the National Government intends on elevating the Lwakhakha-Kanduyi road to a high-density road strategically designed to alleviate trailer traffic at the Western border," the speaker stated on X formerly known as Twitter.

He further noted that the expansion of the road will round off with the phased construction of a dual carriageway from Malaba to Nairobi which will boost the economic growth in the region.

"This initiative will be complemented by the phased construction of a dual carriageway from Malaba to Nairobi, promising enhanced connectivity and economic progress," he noted.

The speaker has confirmed that Bungoma County is set to receive more development projects that will cut across schools and health facilities, catalyzing the metamorphosis of the county.

"I am aware that Bungoma is set to have developments that will transform the County, which will cut across Schools, roads, and health facilities," he said.