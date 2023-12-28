Kenya: CS Kuria Announces 2024 Visit By Saudi Arabia's Commerce Minister Majid Al Qassabi

27 December 2023
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Ken Muthomi

Nairobi — Public Service Cabinet Secretary Moses Kuria says the minister of commerce and media of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Majid Al Qassabi is expected to visit the country in early 2024.

The CS confirmed this as he visited the minister in his residence in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia where they reflected on the strong and growing relationship between the two countries.

"This morning in Riyadh I paid a courtesy call on my elde4 brother and friend H.E Dr Majid Al Qassabi, the Minister for Commerce and Media of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia," the CS stated on X.

"We reviewed the strong and growing relationship between our two great nations ahead of his expected visit to Kenya in early 2024," he added.

The CS has also visited Abdulrahman Al Jadae, the CEO of Al Elm, a publicly listed E-government service provider in Saudi Arabia, where they discussed how the E-government is driving the public service and government excellence between the two countries.

"Paid a courtesy call to my brother and friend Abdulrahman Al Jadae, CEO of Al Elm, the publicly listed e-government service provider in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia," he stated.

" We exchanged insights on how e-Government is driving mispublic service and government excellence in both Kenya and Saudi Arabia," he added

