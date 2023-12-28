Kenya: NTSA Directs Motorists to Validate e-Citizen Accounts

National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) has directed motorists to validate their E-citizen accounts in the wake of the government migrating its services to a singular payment platform.

In a communique the authority has revealed that it intends to shut down its TIMS account from December 28 to January 1 to facilitate the onboarding, a factor that it says will limit transactions on all NTSA services.

"during this period, all NTSA online service access will be integrated with e-citizen platform single sign on in preparation to the go-live on Tuesday January 2," read the statement signed by NTSA Director General George Njao

The authority has further advised all its clients with pending transactions on the TIMS platform to complete their applications by December 15 in a bid to avert any drawbacks.

On August 5, Cabinet directed ministries and all government agencies to close non-designated payment platforms and only use e-Citizen with Playbill 222222 for all transactions.

In a letter to all Principal Secretaries and Accounting Officers, Secretary to the Cabinet Mercy Wanjau ordered the completion of the migration by August 8, 2023.

Government subsequently extended the deadline to December 31.

The government, through Treasury Cabinet Secretary Njuguna Ndung'u, gazetted the e-Citizen portal in December 2022 as the official government digital payments platform.

The program seeks to increase revenue collection, minimizing the cost of collection, and enhancing service delivery.

It ensures that citizens, non-citizens, and business entities can access government services online and make payments electronically.