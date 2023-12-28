Tunisia: Kebili - New Hotel Unit Inaugurated in Douz

Tunis/Tunisia — A new five-star hotel unit, built as part of a joint Tunisian-Singaporean investment at an estimated cost of 55 million dinars, was inaugurated, on Wednesday, in Douz in the Kebili region (South of Tunisia), by Tourism and Handicrafts Minister Mohamed Moez Belhassine.

«This new hotel unit will help promote tourism in the governorate of Kebili and in the country's southern part. It is a major achievement for Tunisia» the minister said during a conference he chaired, Wednesday, on «Alternative Tourism and Investment Prospects.»

The event, which is held as part of the 55th International Sahara Festival scheduled from December 27 to 30, focuses, this year, on the Palestinian cause.

Belhassine pointed out that developing the local tourism infrastructure is part of the ministry's strategy. «We are doing our best to improve the quality of tourism products and services we offer to our customers, given that this new hotel unit is also destined to business tourism and conferences, health tourism and cultural tourism,» he pointed out.

This unit was designed while preserving the area's traditional architectural heritage as well as in compliance with the requirements of water and energy saving, he added.

According to the minister, this new hotel unit will encourage investors further invest in the region. It also highlights the potential offered by the Saharan and oasis tourism.

The governorate of Kébili represents a major destination for local and foreign tourists who usually travel to Tunisia to attend the International Sahara Festival held by the end of each year.