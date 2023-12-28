Tunisia and Saudi Arabia Sign 7 MOUs in Various Sectors

27 December 2023
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — Seven memoranda of understanding in various fields and sectors were signed on Wednesday afternoon in Tunis between acting Minister of Economy and Planning, Sihem Nemsia Boughdiri, and Saudi Minister of Industry and Mineral Resources, Bandar bin Ibrahim AlKhorayef.

The areas and sectors covered include water, environmental protection, agricultural scientific research, technical and scientific cooperation on climate and meteorology, tourism, industry and employment.

The agreements were signed on the sidelines of the 11th session of the Tunisian-Saudi Joint Commission.

At the signing ceremony, the minister stressed her commitment to further strengthening cooperation between the two countries.

For his part, the Saudi minister said that the two days of meetings with the Tunisian side were very fruitful in economic, social and political terms, stressing that bilateral cooperation would be further strengthened, especially in the trade and investment sectors.

He added that projects would be implemented within the framework of these agreements.

