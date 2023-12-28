Tunisian Teachers Win Prizes for Best Digital Education Projects

27 December 2023
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — Education Minister Mohamed Ali Boughdiri, Wednesday, award prizes to teachers with the best education projects, as part of the digital twinning programme, developed between the Education Ministry and several Arab and Europeans countries (eTwinning).

These prizes were given during a ceremony held, Wednesday, at the National Center of EducationTechnologies (CNTE), reads a press release of the Education Ministry.

Boughdiri stressed the need to promote digital projects in Tunisia and encourage teachers launch digital projects.

The minister underlined that developing partnerships with international companies and bodies in the digital sector contribute to the promotion of education projects while ensuring the preservation of national digital sovereignty.

Read the original article on Tunis Afrique Presse.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Tunis Afrique Presse. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.