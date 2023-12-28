Tunisian Teachers Win Prizes for Best Digital Education Projects

Tunis/Tunisia — Education Minister Mohamed Ali Boughdiri, Wednesday, award prizes to teachers with the best education projects, as part of the digital twinning programme, developed between the Education Ministry and several Arab and Europeans countries (eTwinning).

These prizes were given during a ceremony held, Wednesday, at the National Center of EducationTechnologies (CNTE), reads a press release of the Education Ministry.

Boughdiri stressed the need to promote digital projects in Tunisia and encourage teachers launch digital projects.

The minister underlined that developing partnerships with international companies and bodies in the digital sector contribute to the promotion of education projects while ensuring the preservation of national digital sovereignty.