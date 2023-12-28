Tunisia: President Saied and Foreign Minister Reiterate Independence of National Decision-Making

Tunis/Tunisia — The basics of Tunisia's foreign policy as well as the independence of the national decision-making were broadly discussed in a meeting held, Wednesday, at the Palace of Carthage between President of the Republic, Kais Saied, and Minister of Foreign Affairs, Migration and Tunisians Abroad, Nabil Ammar.

«The sovereignty of the Tunisian State abroad is the sovereignty of Tunisian citizens at home,» Saied said.

The Head of State urged consulates to provide quality services to Tunisian expatriates, reads a press release of the Presidency of the Republic.

The President of the Republic called on his Foreign Affairs Minister to increase diplomatic action in all international events showing solidarity with the Palestinian people.

Saied expressed Tunisia's unwavering stance regarding Palestinians' right to establish an independent State with Al-Quds as its capital.