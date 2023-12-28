Tunisia: Aziz Dougaz Reaches Final of Arab Masters Tennis Championship

27 December 2023
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — Tunisian Aziz Dougaz, World's 234th, has qualified for the final of the third edition of the Arab Masters Tennis Championship, after defeating Lebanon's Hady Habib, world's 301st, (6-3/6-7)in the semi-finals on Wednesday.

In the final of the tournament, which is being held in the Qatari capital Doha, Aziz Dougaz will face Syrian Hazem Naw, world's 472nd, who upset world's 358th Egyptian Mohamed Safwat (6-2 and 6-0).

The Arab Masters Tennis Championship is held on the courts of the Khalifa International Tennis Complex with the participation of the 16 top-tier players representing eight Arab nations.

