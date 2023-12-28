Tunisia: PM and Interior Minister Discuss Security Measures to Be Taken Ahead of New Year

Tunis/Tunisia — Increasing security measures ahead of the New Year was the focus of a working session held between Prime Minister Ahmed Hachani and Interior Minister Kamal Feki, on Wednesday, at the Prime Ministry.

The Minister of the Interior reviewed the organizational and logistical preparations to be undertaken by the end of the school and university winter break.

Hachani stressed the need to ensure the safety of all Tunisian citizens as well as foreign nationals across Tunisia, calling on drivers to comply with the traffic rules during this winter break, reads a statement of the Prime Ministry.