Tunisia: Turnout in Local Elections 11.84 Percent, Second Round to Be Held in 781 Constituencies (Bouasker)

Tunis/Tunisia — The turnout in the December 24 local elections reached 11.84 percent, said the President of the Independent High Authority for Elections (ISIE), Farouk Bouasker, at a press conference to announce the results of the elections on Wednesday evening at the Media Centre in El Menzah.

He added that these elections resulted in the victory of 1,348 candidates in the first round, and that the second round will be held in 781 constituencies.

Bouaskar pointed out that the number of registered voters in the constituencies involved in the second round is 4 million 194 thousand 474 voters.

He said that the Siliana governorate recorded the highest turnout at the national level with 21.58 per cent, while the Tameghza delegation in Tozeur governorate recorded the highest turnout at the delegation level with 44.13 per cent.