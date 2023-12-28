Angola's Data Agency Defends Major Protection for Personalized Taxi Users

Luanda — Angola's Data Protection Agency (APD) on Wednesday urged personalized taxi companies to adopt protective procedures that limit access to their customers' confidential information.

Speaking to ANGOP, the APD director, Amaro Figueiredo, said the measure is intended to prevent misuse of passenger information by drivers, a reality he said is happening in Luanda.

Amaro Santos said the APD has received several complaints every day claiming that drivers of some taxi companies using apps are fraudulently using customers' personal data to make disturbing calls, especially to women, after the journey has ended.

"If the personal data and route mapping of taxi app users end up in the hands of criminals, there could be very serious consequences," Figueiredo said.

Without specifying the number of complaints received so far, the APD director said the Agency said some drivers make calls with indecent approaches to clients, as well as proposals for inappropriate negotiations.

To mitigate this malpractice, Figueiredo said, the APD has been holding technical meetings with companies operating in this transport sector to understand how the personal data collected from passengers is being processed.

Amaro Figueiredo explained that this educational measure aims to improve security and protection of data shared with drivers and reshape mechanisms for protection and safeguard of customers' personal data.

Created in October 2019 the APD aims to protect data in possession of public and private entities responsible for processing personal data. OPF/AC/AMP