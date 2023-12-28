Eritrean Community Festival in Qatar Concludes

Asmara, 27 December 2023- The Eritrean community festival that commenced on 19 December in Doha graced by the head of Organizational Affairs of the PFDJ, Mr. Yosuf Saiq concluded with patriotic zeal.

The community festival that continued for five days under the theme "Heroic Feat Anchored on Cohesive Ranks" featured seminars on objective situation of the homeland, exhibition and various performances depicting the Eritrean tradition and way of life.

At a seminar Mr. Yosuf Saiq conducted to the participants focusing on the objective situation in the homeland and regional developments, indicating that expansion and development of conscious national organizations is the priority task and called on the nationals to strengthen participation and contribution in the national affairs.

Speaking at the closing ceremony, Mr. Ali Ibrahim, Eritrea's Ambassador in Qatar, noting on the significance of the festival in strengthening unity of nationals and in strengthening their attachment with their homeland commended those that contributed for the successful organization of the event.

Mr. Al-Reshid Yasin, chairman of the Eritrean community in Qatar on his part expressed readiness to strengthen unity and participation in the national affairs.

The festival was highlighted by the cultural and musical performance by 'Sbrit' cultural troupe from Eritrea.