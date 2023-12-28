Morocco: Family Code Overhaul Wraps Up Consultation Meetings, Door Still Open for More Opinions

Rabat — The Committee Responsible for the Revision of the Family Code concluded its consultation meetings on Wednesday, stated the Prosecutor General of the King at the Court of Cassation, President of the Public Prosecutor's Office, El Hassan Daki. He noted that "the door will remain open to submit more proposals and opinions to the Body."

"Even though we have completed the consultations, the door will remain open to anyone wishing to provide opinions, analyses, recommendations, or proposals, either through a written memorandum or via the electronic platform of the committee, made available to all," emphasized Daki in a press statement.

The overhaul committee held 130 sessions during which it heard "the largest possible number of societal actors," including institutions, civil society, political parties, trade unions, research centers...), who presented their perspectives and proposals regarding the reform of the Family Code, he said.

Furthermore, he added that the committee will hold meetings with other experts to gather their opinions and ideas, especially in the field of Islamic jurisprudence.

Moreover, Daki affirmed that the Body responsible for the revision of the Family Code will examine all proposals, recommendations, and studies submitted to it during the consultation meetings and through written memoranda. He praised the perfect harmony and keen sense of responsibility that prevailed during these sessions.

On this occasion, he highlighted the strong involvement of all actors in this "comprehensive Royal project," adding that the family, with all its components, constitutes the cornerstone for addressing the shortcomings of the current Code and emphasizing the need to strengthen its role in building a strong and healthy society, as desired by HM King Mohammed VI.