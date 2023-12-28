Morocco: Moroccan Innovator Among Winners of Icesco Contest for Arabic Language Learning Apps

Rabat — Moroccan Mohamed Zaouin, from Souss-Massa's Education and Training Academy, stands among the winners of the competition organized by the Islamic World Educational, Scientific, and Cultural Organization (ICESCO) for young people in the creation of digital content for learning Arabic.

Zaouin, honored for his smartphone app Boustan Al Arabia, secured the third position in this competition, the results of which were announced on Tuesday in Rabat. Turkish platform Open World Arabic and Kuwaiti application Shorouk Library claimed the first and second places, respectively.

The three winners were selected by a specialized committee comprised of experts in the fields of computational linguistics, software, and teaching Arabic to non-Arabic speakers.

The awards were presented to the winners by the Director-General of ISESCO, Salim Mohamed Al-Malik, on the sidelines of the international conference themed "A Diplomatic Window on the Arabic Language," organized by ICESCO on the occasion of the International Day of the Arabic Language.

The ICESCO Youth Contest for the creation of digital content and Arabic learning, held as part of its Year for Youth, was overseen by the ICESCO Center for the Arabic Language for non-Arabic speakers.

This competition aims to encourage digital creativity and innovation in the Arabic language, support young talents, and allow them to showcase their creative abilities in the production and design of electronic programs, educational applications, platforms, and advanced content for teaching Arabic to non-Arabic speakers.