Angola: Aniesa Withdraws Products With Foreign Language Labels From the Market

Viana — Viana - Products with foreign language labels are being removed from the shelves of commercial establishments, in order to comply with Angolan legislation and ensure food safety in the country.

The fact was announced on Tuesday, in Luanda, by the deputy inspector general of the National Authority for Economic Inspection and Food Safety (ANIESA), Heleno Antunes, during the briefing meeting on "Operation Christmas 2023", which began on November 15, in the 18 provinces of the country.

According to the official, the withdrawal from circulation of products with labels in a foreign language is being done through the seizure of the such goods, which are later checked for expiration dates and asking for the traders to conform the writing in accordance with national legislation.

Faced with this scenario, Heleno Antunes called on the importers to refrain from purchasing products with foreign labels and obey Angolan law, which prohibits this practice.

"Angolan legislation is very clear about the importation of products, so it would be desirable to prevent the entry of goods written in a foreign language," he added.

As for the pre-balance of Operation Christmas 2023, which ends on January 5, 2024, the deputy inspector general of ANIESA stressed that this initiative has already made it possible to detect 733 various infractions, as a result of the inspection of 360 commercial establishments.

Among the frauds detected, Heleno Antunes highlighted price speculation, lack of issuance of invoices for the structure of price calculations, failure to present a food quality certificate and the absence of a license for commercial activity.

He also said that, in the same period, several goods were seized due to spoilage and others beyond their expiration date, such as cheese, rice, egg, chorizo, black beans, cornmeal, turkey tail, yellow corn meal of Roman brand, kianda wheat flour, powdered milk, bread yeast, among other food items.

Regarding beverages, he pointed out that crates of coca-cola, welwitchia, speed and passion fruit blue were also seized.

As for price speculation, the Deputy Inspector General warned traders to issue invoices with the real value posted on the shelves of the products.

On the other hand, the National Authority for Economic Inspection and Food Safety warns citizens to certify the expiration date, date of manufacture and composition of products before they are purchased, especially during this period of the festive season.

ANIESA also reminds consumers to always demand the correct display of the prices of products and services, as well as the invoice/receipt.

Operation Christmas 2023, of a preventive and punitive nature, covers all large importers, medium-sized companies and distributors of the widely consumed products that make up the basic food basket. AA/HDC/QCB/DOJ