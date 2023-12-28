Ethiopia: PM Abiy Lauds This Year's Summer Irrigated Wheat Progress

27 December 2023
Ethiopian News Agency (Addis Ababa)

Addis Ababa, — Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed said this year's summer irrigated wheat progress is much more advanced than that of last year and the results so far have been impressive.

Over the last three years, Ethiopia has registered remarkable results in strengthening summer wheat cultivation.

Pursuant to the special attention given by the government, efforts are continued to intensify the productivity of wheat.

Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed had launched this year's summer national wheat cultivation program in Afar regional state last October.

It was indicated during the occasion that the target for this Ethiopian year summer wheat cultivation would be three million hectares, which is 1.7 million more than last year's. The land cultivated last Ethiopian year was 1.3 million hectares.

Prime Minister Abiy said today that this year's summer irrigated wheat progress is much more advanced than that of last year and the results so far have been impressive.

"We are succeeding in our efforts to secure our food sovereignty by farming more than once a year. Our endeavours in all areas will lay the foundations for prosperity," the premier pointed out on his face-book.

Read the original article on ENA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Ethiopian News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.