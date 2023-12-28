Ethiopia: PM Abiy Lauds This Year's Summer Irrigated Wheat Progress

Addis Ababa, — Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed said this year's summer irrigated wheat progress is much more advanced than that of last year and the results so far have been impressive.

Over the last three years, Ethiopia has registered remarkable results in strengthening summer wheat cultivation.

Pursuant to the special attention given by the government, efforts are continued to intensify the productivity of wheat.

Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed had launched this year's summer national wheat cultivation program in Afar regional state last October.

It was indicated during the occasion that the target for this Ethiopian year summer wheat cultivation would be three million hectares, which is 1.7 million more than last year's. The land cultivated last Ethiopian year was 1.3 million hectares.

"We are succeeding in our efforts to secure our food sovereignty by farming more than once a year. Our endeavours in all areas will lay the foundations for prosperity," the premier pointed out on his face-book.