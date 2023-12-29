Somalia's Spy Agency Arrests 8, Including Ugandan Linked to Al-Shabaab

Hédi Benyounes/Unsplash
28 December 2023
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Mogadishu, Somalia — The National Intelligence and Security Agency [NISA] said it detained eight people in connection with the Al-Qaeda-linked militant group, Al-Shabaab.

In a statement, NISA said the suspects were traveling in a car that was intercepted in Afgoye, 30 kilometers west of Mogadishu while transporting electronics to Al-Shabaab.

A Ugandan is said to be among the captured men, who are now in NISA custody for interrogation. They will appear in military court in Mogadishu, according to the reports.

NISA stepped up a crackdown on Al-Shabaab sleeping cells in the government-controlled towns in Somalia, a move that decreased dramatically the car bombings in Mogadishu.

Al-Shabaab has faced a multi-front offensive from the Somali army backed by clan militias and the US military since last year after the government launched a re-liberation campaign.

Read the original article on Shabelle.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Shabelle Media Network. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.