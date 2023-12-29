Somalia's Spy Agency Arrests 8, Including Ugandan Linked to Al-Shabaab

Mogadishu, Somalia — The National Intelligence and Security Agency [NISA] said it detained eight people in connection with the Al-Qaeda-linked militant group, Al-Shabaab.

In a statement, NISA said the suspects were traveling in a car that was intercepted in Afgoye, 30 kilometers west of Mogadishu while transporting electronics to Al-Shabaab.

A Ugandan is said to be among the captured men, who are now in NISA custody for interrogation. They will appear in military court in Mogadishu, according to the reports.

NISA stepped up a crackdown on Al-Shabaab sleeping cells in the government-controlled towns in Somalia, a move that decreased dramatically the car bombings in Mogadishu.

Al-Shabaab has faced a multi-front offensive from the Somali army backed by clan militias and the US military since last year after the government launched a re-liberation campaign.