Somalia: Somali President Vows to Step Up Fight Against Terrorism in 2024

28 December 2023
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Mogadishu — Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud said his government will intensify the fight against al-Shabab terrorists in 2024.

The president who was addressing a town hall meeting in Mogadishu, the capital of Somalia, on Wednesday evening expressed confidence in the Somali security forces in their determination to stabilize the country.

The town hall meeting, which was broadcast live on social media, saw the president answer questions from citizens on the country's latest political, economic, and security issues.

Mohamud said the first phase of the ongoing operation of the country to flush out al-Shabab terrorists has been completed, noting that the government is preparing troops who work specifically to secure the gains made in the liberated areas.

The president who has vowed all-out war against al-Shabab said the Somali security forces have shown professionalism, discipline, and loyalty in the face of many challenges and threats.

"The operations are continuing, and it has been successful in liberating many areas. Today the Somali people are standing together for the freedom of the country. A lot of tribes have come together to eliminate the terrorists," he said.

Mohamud lauded the role played by the African Union Mission in Somalia which he said has created peace and governance in Somalia by combating al-Shabab terrorists.

(Xinhua)

Read the original article on Shabelle.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Shabelle Media Network. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.