Somalia: Somali President Vows to Step Up Fight Against Terrorism in 2024

Mogadishu — Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud said his government will intensify the fight against al-Shabab terrorists in 2024.

The president who was addressing a town hall meeting in Mogadishu, the capital of Somalia, on Wednesday evening expressed confidence in the Somali security forces in their determination to stabilize the country.

The town hall meeting, which was broadcast live on social media, saw the president answer questions from citizens on the country's latest political, economic, and security issues.

Mohamud said the first phase of the ongoing operation of the country to flush out al-Shabab terrorists has been completed, noting that the government is preparing troops who work specifically to secure the gains made in the liberated areas.

The president who has vowed all-out war against al-Shabab said the Somali security forces have shown professionalism, discipline, and loyalty in the face of many challenges and threats.

"The operations are continuing, and it has been successful in liberating many areas. Today the Somali people are standing together for the freedom of the country. A lot of tribes have come together to eliminate the terrorists," he said.

Mohamud lauded the role played by the African Union Mission in Somalia which he said has created peace and governance in Somalia by combating al-Shabab terrorists.

(Xinhua)