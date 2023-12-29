Ugandan Chef Mama D Breaks World Record for Longest Cook-a-Thon

Ugandan chef Dorcus Bashema Kirabo, popularly known as Mama D, has set a new Guinness World Record for the longest individual cook-a-thon, surpassing the previous record held by Irish chef Alan Fisher.

Alan Fisher had set the record at 119 hours, 57 minutes, and 16 seconds in Japan from September 28 to October 3, surpassing Nigeria's Hilda Baci, who held the record at 93 hours, 40 minutes, and 11 seconds. Mama D officially broke this record on Thursday, December 28, extending her cooking marathon beyond the established mark.

Having commenced her culinary journey on December 10, Mama D is now recognised as the new Guinness World Record holder for the longest individual cooking time. Despite breaking the record, she remains committed to extending her time on the clock.

Mama D's achievement places her in the company of other Ugandans like Raymond Kahuma, who holds the record for the largest rolex weighing 204.6 kgs, Joshua Cheptegei, the record-breaking 10,000-meter runner, Phaneroo Ministries church, led by Pastor Grace Lubega Matovu, holds the world record for the longest applause, clocking in at 3 hours, 16 minutes, and 1 second, among others.

Mama D will need to await the official acknowledgment from Guinness World Records, as she submits evidence of her record for review.