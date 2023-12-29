Uganda Investment Authority Reveals Plans for Kisoro Industrial Park

Kampala, Uganda — The Director General of the Uganda Investment Authority (UIA), Robert Mukiza, has affirmed that the progress of establishing the Industrial Park in Kisoro district remains on track. The Kisoro district authorities allocated 620 acres of Kibaya land in Bunagana and Rukundo Town councils to UIA for the development of the industrial park on August 18th, 2021.

During the 2023 Isangane Festival, an annual celebration of Bafumbira culture and heritage in the Kisoro Mayor's gardens where Mukiza was the chief guest, Mukiza expressed gratitude to the district authorities for providing the land.

He assured the community that UIA has obtained a land title, initiated a feasibility study, and marked the borders of the land. The next step involves discussions on financing the construction of the park. Mukiza emphasized his commitment to realizing the industrial park dream for Kisoro in fulfillment of H.E president Museveni's support to economic development of the region.

The Isangane Festival, organized by the Ubuntu Bafumbira United Association (UBUA), aims to support Maternal Health Care in the hard-to-reach Health Centre III in Kisoro district. Mukiza commended the Ubuntu leadership for connecting Bafumbira worldwide and contributing to their sense of identity and connection to their homeland. He stressed the importance of unity for development.

Regarding the national industrial agenda, President Yoweri Museveni approved the establishment of 25 industrial parks across all sub-regions in the country in May 2021. These parks are part of the government's strategy to promote industrialization.

At least 15 industrial parks have been established in the last six years, including ones in Mbale, Kapeeka, Buikwe, Njeru, Namanve, Jinja, Soroti, Kampala Industrial and Business Park, Luzira Industrial and Business Park, and Bweyogerere Industrial Estate.

The government allocated 130 Billion Shillings in October 2019 to facilitate the establishment of 20 zonal industrial parks nationwide.