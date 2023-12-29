Rwanda: Raising the Flag - Celebrities That Represented Rwanda On the Global Stage in 2023

In 2023, Rwanda's spotlight on the global stage shone bright with a diverse array of talented personalities. From back-to-back hit songs by renowned performers Bruce Melodie, Israel Mbonyi, as well as dancer and choreographer Sherrie Silver, these artistes put Rwanda on the musical map.

Equally, cinema found its stars in talented individuals like Eliane Umuhire, Nshuti Gatwa both redefined the boundaries and captivated audiences from all walks of life with their compelling performances.

On the soccer field, referee Salma Mukansanga raised Rwanda's flag, leaving an indelible mark in the beautiful game while House of Tayo, Christine Munezero and others, redefined elegance in the fashion industry.

Performers:

Bruce Melodie

Rwanda's music sensation, Bruce Melodie, an artiste with a strong reputation in Rwanda, is among the musicians who made strides to the international stage.

He was nominated in the Trace Awards, representing East Africa, where he lost it to Tanzanian singer Diamond Platnumz. However, the 'Saa Moya' singer did secure the title of 'Best Rwandan Artist' category at the same event.

October this year, also saw the release of 'When She's Around (Funga Macho) remix featuring iconic Jamaican-American reggae rapper Shaggy, which resulted in business trip to the U.S.

His performance alongside Shaggy at the iHeartRadio Jingle Ball Tour earlier this month featured other renowned artists like Paul Russell, Flo Rida, AleXa, Big Time Rush, and P1 Harmony.

The reunion of 'Katerina' hitmaker and Shaggy took place at the Amerant Bank Arena in Miami, Florida, US, for a concert that took place on December 16.

Somi Kakoma

After a landmark stretch of creative output and performances, including her Carnegie Hall debut, an award-winning album honoring the great Miriam Makeba, Somi Kakoma became the first Rwandan artiste to debut on the Broadway stage. It is one of the 39 larger professional theatres located in the center of Manhattan in New York City and is known as the global pinnacle of theatrical artistry.

The 'Ginger Me Slowly' singer is the first African woman to ever receive a Grammy nomination in any of the jazz categories, and recently achieved another milestone of becoming the first Rwandan ever nominated for a Grammy with her nod for Best Jazz Vocal Album in 2021.

Israel Mbonyi

Rwandan gospel singer and writer of worship and praise songs, Israel Mbonyicyambu, has been able to secure a seat in the global arena unexpectedly. Notably, 'Nina Siri' , one of his latest songs sung in Swahili, made a mark in East African gospel music history.

In Tanzania, the 16 million-views in just five months, secured third place on the charts, following other popular tracks. Equally, it has been topping various charts, even surpassing renowned celebrities in Kenya, with over 3.6 million views there, outranking hits like Diamond and Jux's 'Enjoy' at their prime.

Earlier this year, Mbonyi also performed in Australia in five concerts as part of his 'Icyambu Tour' that kicked off on 17 September, 2022 in Edmonton, Canada. Equally, he performed in Brussels, Belgium during a historic concert that brought together thousands of his fans based in Europe. The aforementioned elevated him as one of East Africa's most prominent artists by the year's end.

Sherrie Silver

A renowned Rwandan born UK-based dancer and choreographer, gained international recognition for choreographing dances since she rose to fame in 2018 after participating in 'This is America' music video by Donald Glover (Childish Gambino), earning an MTV VMA Award for best choreography. Since that point, the 27-year-old has been unstoppable.

Despite residing in England where she is, her achievements consistently bring pride to Rwanda. Her efforts were acknowledged by TIME Magazine in November this year, for promoting positive change in Africa. On top of that, she has got a statue as part of a series of 'eight 3D printed statues' unveiled by Adidas London February 17, 2022 to support gender equity in sport.

Fashion:

House of Tayo

Founded by Mathew Rugamba, House of Tayo is among the top fashion houses in Rwanda that made its way in dressing some of the greatest celebrities who have visited Rwanda. In particular, FIFA President Gianni Infantino and his wife Leena Al Ashqar and American comedian Kevin Hart during his recent visit were spotted wearing House of Tayo collections at various times.

Peter Junior Nyong'o proudly donned House of Tayo attire at the 'The Academy Museum Gala 2023' and other athletes like Amanda Dlamini and basketball player Jamad Fiin. Other big names include singers Davido, Burna Boy, Ruger, Mr Eazi and many more.

Anipha Umufite

At 22, the fast-rising model is enjoying the best moments of her life in modeling, a career she almost quit during her early days in the game despite falling in love with it at a tender age.

Notably, this year she showcased uniqueness in international fashion modeling. She participated in numerous prestigious fashion events like London, Paris, and Milan Fashion Week.

She also worked with major fashion companies and has displayed clothing from renowned fashion houses like Fendi, Prada, Calvin Klein, and Dolce & Gabbana, at these events.

Christine Munezero

The prominent Rwandan fashion figure made notable strides in her career this year. Her presence on billboards in New York endorsing Polo clothing marked a significant achievement, showcasing her elevated status in the industry. Throughout the year, she actively participated in esteemed fashion events such as New York Fashion Week, presenting Ulla Johnson's designs, followed by Milan Fashion Week where she showcased Diesel's collections.

Munezero's journey extended to other renowned fashion capitals like Paris and London, collaborating with various esteemed fashion houses such as David Koma, Balmain, and Ulla Johnson to name but a few.

Salima Mukansanga

Mukansanga Salima Rhadia, an esteemed female international referee, exemplifies national pride in soccer. Earlier this year, shewas among four African referees selected to officiate the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup which took place in Australia and New Zealand from 20 July to 20 August.

Additionally, in March, she was honored '2023 FORBES Woman Africa Sports Award' in a colourful awarding ceremony held in Pretoria, South Africa recognising her exceptional contributions among women in Africa.

Eliane Umuhire

The 37-year-old filmmaker and actor has gained international recognition for her work in cinema. Her prominence extends beyond Rwanda, with notable appearances in films like 'Birds are Singing in Kigali' 'Augure' and 'Bazigaga', which portrays the heroic story of Zula Karuhimbi who rescued over 200 Tutsi during the Genocide against the Tutsi in 1994. The short film also made her scoop 'The Best Actor Award organised by Unifrance and France TV.

Umuhire is also involved in projects like 'Trees of Peace' by American Alanna Brown, a series on Netflix and the upcoming 'A Quiet Place: Day One', to be released 2024. She will also feature in French films, starting with 'Dans le viseur' directed by André Téchiné, followed by 'Mosanne', alongside French cinema giant Isabelle Huppert.

Nshuti Gatwa

Rwandan-British actor Mizero Ncuti Gatwa who gained fame as Eric Effiong in 'Sex Education' Netflix series is known for his contribution in global cinema. This year, he took part in the movie 'Barbie', which is making waves globally and is in contention in multiple categories at the Golden Globes in the US.

Gatwa attended King Charles III's coronation in May and recently received an award at the 'GQ Men of the Year 2023' ceremony in the UK.