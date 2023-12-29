South Africa: U.S. Man Arrested After Police Discover 26 Rhino Carcasses - South African News Briefs - December 29, 2023

U.S. Man Arrested After Police Discover 26 Rhino Carcasses

A controversial figure in the rhino horn trade debate, American national Derek Lewitton, faces charges following a raid at his Limpopo game farm, reports News24. The Hawks uncovered a gruesome scene of 26 unreported rhino carcasses alongside unmarked horns and illegal firearms, leading to Lewitton's arrest and a massive ongoing investigation. The operation, involving various law enforcement units, was initiated after a tip-off about Lewitton's possession of illegal firearms and rhino horns. Major-General Jan Scheepers described the scene as a "slaughterhouse" with numerous rhinos found dead. Lewitton faces charges under the Firearms Act and National Biodiversity Act, with a court appearance and custody while investigations continue. The matter was postponed to 3 January 2024 for a formal bail application.

Ladysmith Flood Death Toll Rises

The death toll for the Christmas Day flash floods in Ladysmith, KwaZulu-Natal, has increased to 12 while at least six people are still missing , reports EWN. The town was battered by heavy rains on Christmas Eve with dozens displaced, and five people still unaccounted for. Most of the victims in Ladysmith appeared to have been affected by a Klip River bank collapse. The KwaZulu-Natal government has called for assistance from search and rescue teams across the country to help find those still missing.

'TikTok Doctor' Lani Denied Access to ARV Medication?

The South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) demanded the Gauteng health department grant TikTok personality Matthew Lani access to his antiretroviral medication (ARVs), reports News24. Lani claimed he was barred from multiple health facilities due to a circulated poster bearing his face, alleging denial of medication collection. The SAHRC emphasized this denial violated Lani's healthcare rights, threatening legal action if immediate access wasn't reinstated. Lani reported failed attempts to retrieve medication, facing refusals and demands for recommendation letters. The health department, seeking verification of the SAHRC letter's authenticity, clarified that Lani could receive prescribed medication from a registered doctor. Lani gained prominence by impersonating a doctor, transitioning from Facebook to TikTok, but his actions led to his arrest in October after being caught by hospital security.

