Kenya: Jua Kali Contractors, Slum-Based Lobbies Stage Pro-Housing Levy Protests

Nairobi — A section of slum dwellers, community-based organisations and Kenyans employed in the jua kali sector held a peaceful protest in the Nairobi CBD on Wednesday where they are voicing their support for a 1.5 per cent levy intended to fund affordable housing

The group staged a march along Kenyatta Avenue, City Hall Way, and Parliament Road as they chanted in support of the Levy declared unconstitutional by the High Court.

Some of the protesters were carried placards with the message; "tumechoka kulipia bafu and choo (we are tired of paying to use the bathroom and toilet). We support Housing Levy".

Other protesters could be seen riding on top of lorries filled with (kokoto) ballast which is a crucial component of house construction in the city.

The protestors led by Jua Kali Association chairperson Peter Muema Muthaka who presented their petition to Parliament say that the residential house construction sector is where they get their daily meal.

"We have over 700,000 members who have registered to offer various types of skilled labour in the housing industry, we have over 50 construction sites, we are asking if all these are stopped, where will all these people who rely on this project directly or indirectly, where will they go?" he asked.

'Freedom from rent'

The protest was also visible on various social media platforms under the hashtag; Freedom From Rent where online posters such as 'House Levy is the cure for better housing. We support The Housing Levy' or 'Affordable Housing is not just a program; It's a lifeline for a better quality of life' were posted by various social media users.

Some vilified Busia Senator Okiya Omtata who is among the parties who moved to Court to have the Government stopped from collecting the levy which would have enabled the funding of President William Ruto's ambitious plan to construct over 200, 000 houses each year.

"Omtata can afford a mortgage; Mama Mboga can't! We support the Housing Levy."

The plan was aimed at ensuring over six million Kenyans living in informal settlements can get access to affordable houses, adding that less than 40, 000 Kenyans pay mortgage.

Justices Majanja, Christine Meoli and Lawrence Mugambi on November 28, 2023, dealt a blow to President's housing programme after declaring the Housing Levy unconstitutional for being discriminatory and creating unequal principles.

All employees, whether on permanent and pensionable terms or contract-based engagements, started contributing to the Affordable Housing Fund since July 2023, when the Act came into force.

A Kisumu Court stopped public participation on the revised housing levy.