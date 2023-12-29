Malawi: Mpulula to Leave Silver Strikers After Contract

29 December 2023
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Wanga Gwenge

Silver Strikers Under-20 coach Leo Mpulula has written to the club informing them that he will leave the club after the expiry of his contract on December 31.

However, the tactician, who is not a stranger to controversies and emotions, said he would like to experience new challenges.

"The journey of togetherness has been long enough, but we believe every journey has an end. I would like to inform you that I would not extend my stay here as my contract runs to an end this December especially with the youth side for I am looking forward to challenge myself even further.

"Currently, I feel like I deserve a great challenge at our top league level hence the hunger to move. I strongly believe to have positively and significantly contributed to Silver Strikers growth as a team at all levels of youth, reserve and main team at different spells with my four-year stay."

The former now defunct Escom United defender commended the team for offering the chance to work the club.

"It is against this background that I would like to thank the Silver Strikers Board of directors, administration secretariat, supporters, my fellow technical team members. Former players and players for the overwhelming support rendered to me during my four-year stay and working in the team at all levels."

However Silver Strikers said in a statement that they appreciate his services.

"We wish Mr Leo Mpulula all the best in his future endeavours. His contract is ending on 31 December and he says he will not ask for renewal of his contract.

However, he arrayed fears that his departure will have an impact, saying, we will not miss him much.

