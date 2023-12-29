Tanzania: Chato Zonal Referral Hospital to Offer Oxygen Therapy

Geita — GEITA: CHATO Zonal Referral Hospital (CZRH) is set to offer oxygen therapy services upon completion of its oxygen plant construction.

The Executive Director of Chato Zonal Referral Hospital, Dr Brian Mawalla recently announced this after inspecting the project.

Dr Mawalla explained that the hospital's oxygen plant has the capacity to produce 10 cylinders per hour, equivalent to 240 cylinders of oxygen per day.

He further stated that once the construction is finished, the oxygen plant will be directly connected to the hospital ward, ensuring immediate service delivery to patients.

The oxygen plant at the hospital will address the issue of costly access to oxygen therapy for patients outside the Geita Region.

Dr Mawalla urged hospitals and health centres in the Lake Region to take advantage of this project to eliminate the high cost of oxygen therapy in remote areas.

He emphasised that this project is part of the government's efforts, led by President Dr Samia Suluhu Hassan in the sixth phase government, to improve the provision of health services through the Ministry of Health.

"We express our gratitude to the government, particularly the Ministry of Health under Minister Ummy Mwalimu, for their commitment to ensuring the independence of Chato Zonal Referral Hospital in providing health services. We have already received modern diagnostic equipment such as MRI, CT-Scan, state-of-the-art microscopy for disease diagnosis, and advanced air systems," Dr Mawalla added.