Rwanda: NESA Releases Back-to-School Travel Schedule

Preparations are underway for the commencement of the second term with classes scheduled to begin, nationwide, on Monday, January 8. Boarding school students are expected to return to their respective schools in a phased approach, starting from January 4.

According to an announcement by the National Examination and School Inspection Authority (NESA), students from the Districts of Nyanza, Kamonyi, Ngororero, Musanze, Burera, Nyagatare, and Gatsibo will kick off the travel schedule on Thursday, December 4.

On January 5, travel arrangements continue with students from Ruhango, Gisagara, Nyabihu, Rubavu, Rulindo, Gakenke, Rwamagana, and Kayonza Districts. Subsequently, on January 6, students from Huye, Nyaruguru, Karongi, Rutsiro, Gicumbi, Ngoma, and Kirehe Districts will head to school.

Finally, on January 7, students from Nyarugenge, Gasabo, Kicukiro, Muhanga, Nyamagabe, Rusizi, Nyamasheke, and Bugesera Districts will depart, ensuring they are ready to commence the term on January 8.

In a bid to facilitate travel arrangements, the government made arrangements for buses to transport students leaving Kigali and those passing through the city en route to other Provinces. Kigali Pele stadium in Nyamirambo was designated as the meeting point, with closure time set at 3 pm.

Parents are encouraged to adhere to the scheduled transport calendar and send their children to school on time so as to prevent congestion in the final days, which could disrupt public transport services.

To ensure order and efficiency, students are supposed to wear school uniform and carry student identification cards.