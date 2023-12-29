Rwanda: AS Kigali Appoint Guy Bukasa as New Head Coach

28 December 2023
The New Times (Kigali)
By Edmund Okai Gyimah

Topflight side AS Kigali have announced the appointment of Congolese tactician Guy Bukasa as their new head coach for an unspecified duration.

Bukasa, 36, succeeds Andre Casa Mbungo who resigned from the coaching role on November 30, leaving the club without a substantive head coach. Shaban Mbarushimana has been acting in that position.

Bukasa is expected to revive the dwindling fortunes of the club and lift them back to the higher ranks of the league table. The club now sits 15th on the league table with 15 points after 15 games of the first round.

Bukasa is not new to Rwandan football having previously coached Rayon Sports and Gasogi United.

He also coached the DR. Congo national U20 and 21 and he had stints with the senior national team as assistant coach.

His first assignment will be on January 13, 2024 when they visit Bugesera FC in Nyamata.

