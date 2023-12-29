Kenya: 7 in 10 Kenyans Hold 2023 Worse Than 2022 - Survey

Nairobi — A year-end survey conducted by the polling firm TIFA has revealed that 7 out of 10 Kenyans believe that 2023 presented more challenges than the previous year.

Maggie Ireri, the firm's Chief Executive Officer, found in her research that respondents generally characterized the state of affairs in 2023 as "worsening."

"Respondents expressed that the cost of living, economic conditions, employment prospects, and access to loans were worse than the previous year," she said.

The survey revealed significant dissatisfaction with the challenges of 2023, particularly in the regions of Nyanza at 76 percent and Nairobi at 74 percent.

Out of the 1,587 respondents, 87 percent identified the cost of living as a major factor contributing to the perceived difficulties of the year.

"This perception aligns with reality, evident in the noticeable price rise for essential household items, electricity, fuel, and more," Ireri said.

Other factors contributing to the perceived difficulty of 2023, as listed by respondents, included economic concerns (81 percent), worries about employment opportunities (65 percent), challenges in accessing credit or loans (53 percent), and concerns about the political climate (47 percent).

Despite the challenges posed by the year 2023, six out of ten Kenyans maintain optimism that 2024 will bring better fortunes.

The highest optimism is recorded in North Eastern at 72 percent followed by Rift Valley Region at 68 percent.

"This positive outlook among most Kenyan citizens signifies a hopeful perspective on the future. It reflects a collective belief in positive changes or advancements anticipated to unfold in the coming years," Ireri said.

The survey took place from November 25, 2023, to December 9, 2023, and involved regions such as Central Rift, Coast, Lower Eastern, Mt Kenya, Nairobi, Northern, Nyanza, and South.

President William Ruto, sworn in on September 13, 2022, following his victory in the August presidential polls, pledged to improve Kenya's prosperity and improve living conditions.

While a significant number of Kenyans perceive him as having fallen short of his commitment, President Ruto asserts that his administration is steadfast in steering the country toward economic improvement and reducing the cost of living.