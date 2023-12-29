Zimbabwe: Uncollected Garbage in City a Health Time Bomb

In most suburbs, garbage has gone uncollected throughout the city during the festive season causing a health time bomb.

In the city centre, there are heaps of garbage at ranks which have not been collected for months.

The Avenues area has not been left out as an illegal dumpsite along Third Street has emerged as a result of the non-collection of refuse.

In Mbare, the situation is worse, as garbage is all over, especially at Mbare Musika bus terminus which is experiencing heavy traffic of people travelling to different places this festive season.

In Warren Park, dumpsites are emerging at public boreholes following the opposition-led council's failure to collect garbage in the suburb.

A snap survey revealed that council last collected garbage four months ago and the residents have resorted to dumping their refuse at open spaces and road servitudes during night times.

Some of the refuse is dumped near public boreholes where the residents queue to fetch water for domestic use.

Along 6th Avenue, there is an illegal dumpsite at a public borehole where most residents in Warren Park 2 fetch their water.

The dumpsite is said to have not been cleared since July, this year and efforts by the residents to have it cleared have fallen on deaf ears.

Another dumpsite is inside a rank at the local shops where there are two water points used by Warren Park 1 and 2 residents.

Some boreholes in the high density suburb have been reported to be contaminated and have since been condemned by the residents.

These illegal dumpsites have sprouted across the high density suburb causing fears of disease outbreaks during this rainy season.

The residents have said they are now living in fear of diseases outbreak because of council's negligence in collecting refuse.

Mrs Alison Moyo said council was taking the residents for granted as they were failing to collect garbage.

"This is uncalled for. Council officials are busy buying expensive top-of-the-range vehicles instead of buying dump compactors to collect garbage across the city.

"It has been more than four months since council collected refuse in Warren Park and each time we call them they said the truck broke down and is not moving," she said.

Another resident, Mrs Berita Chingoma said council has proven to be a total failure when it comes to service delivery to the residents.

"I do not know the reason why council is failing to collect garbage at least once a week. Right now a lot of dumpsites have emerged in this area and what worries us the most is that some are at boreholes where we fetch water putting us at risk of contracting diseases.

"We are in a double tragedy in Warren Park, some parts of this area have not had water for some time now and garbage is not being collected. This has led to this horrible situation in our area because of the council's failure to provide adequate service delivery," she said.

Mr Amos Tarumbwa concurred with his counterparts and said: "The only thing we are going to end up doing as residents is to dump our refuse at the district office to show them how angry we are with their failure to collect refuse."